Pakistan condemns ‘cowardly terrorist attack’ in Somalia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday condemned the heinous and ‘cowardly’ terrorist attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, which claimed over 100 innocent lives and injured many others.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and wounded. The people of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with the Somali nation in this most tragic hour of grief and mourning,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added that Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Somalia, and believes that the resilient Somali nation shall emerge from this tragedy stronger.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022