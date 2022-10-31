AGL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
ANL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 52.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.34%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.51%)
GGL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.02%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.16%)
KEL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.46%)
MLCF 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
PAEL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.94%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.61%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
TELE 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
TPL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
TPLP 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
TREET 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
TRG 109.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
UNITY 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 4,094 Increased By 16.3 (0.4%)
BR30 14,985 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,298 Increased By 157.4 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,085 Increased By 44.2 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may drop into $85.67 to $86.38 range

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 08:49am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil may drop into a range of $85.67 to $86.38 per barrel, as a bounce from $82.63 has completed.

The bounce was driven by a wave C, which consists of three waves.

After oil failed to bounce over a resistance at $88.70, the wave C is unlikely to extend towards $89.59 again.

The downtrend from the Oct. 10 high of $93.64 may have resumed.

It is supposed to develop towards $82.63.

A break above $88.70 will confirm an extension of the bounce towards $89.59-$91.02 range.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a falling trendline.

The failure put bulls in a awkward situation.

To drive the price towards $94.37 seems unrealistic. It could be much easier for them to retreat first.

US oil may retrace into $86.38-$87.27 range

Whether the contract could resume its rise after the retracement will be a future concern.

The immediate focus on how deep the retracement could be.

A deep drop to $83.17 will confirm a continuation of the downtrend from $123.68, while a much shallow one could bring some hope for retesting the trendline.

Also read

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may drop into $85.67 to $86.38 range

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Status change from FTR to MTR: AGP asks FBR to recover about Rs2bn taxes

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

No one will be allowed to create crises: PM

TV journalist crushed to death after falling from Imran Khan’s container

Read more stories