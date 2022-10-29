Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Hala Enterprises Ltd 29-10-2022 14:30 NBP-FUNDS 29-10-2022 13:30 Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 16:00 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 15:00 S.G. Power Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00 The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00 Silkbank Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30 Sitara Energy Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 Atlas Insurance Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30 Security Investment Bank Ltd 29-10-2022 12:30 Gatron (Industries) Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00 Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 Amtex Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30 At-Tahur Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30 Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 ICC Industries Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30 East West Insurance Company Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30 Imperial Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00 Roshan Packages Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00 Waves Corporation Ltd 29-10-2022 12:30 Waves Home Appliances Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30 Pak Agro Packaging Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00 G3 Technologies Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 16:00 Beco Steel Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 15:00 Balochistan Glass Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00 Leather Up Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00 Gharibwal Cement Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00 Sally Textile Mills Ltd 31-10-2022 12:30 Globe Textile Mills Ltd 31-10-2022 09:00 MetaTech Health Ltd 31-10-2022 09:00 Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 31-10-2022 16:00 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 31-10-2022 15:00 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 31-10-2022 11:00 Pakistan International Airlines Corp 31-10-2022 12:00 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 31-10-2022 14:00 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal 31-10-2022 12:00 Modaraba Al-Mali 31-10-2022 11:00 Ecopack Ltd 04-11-2022 11:00 Hira Textile Mills Ltd 05-11-2022 14:30 =========================================================

