BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Hala Enterprises Ltd                 29-10-2022     14:30
NBP-FUNDS                            29-10-2022     13:30
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd             29-10-2022     16:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd           29-10-2022     15:00
S.G. Power Ltd                       29-10-2022     10:00
The National Silk & Rayon 
Mills Ltd                            29-10-2022     10:00
Silkbank Ltd                         29-10-2022     10:30
Sitara Energy Ltd                    29-10-2022     11:00
Atlas Insurance Ltd                  29-10-2022     11:30
Security Investment Bank 
Ltd                                  29-10-2022     12:30
Gatron (Industries) Ltd              29-10-2022     12:00
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd            29-10-2022     11:00
Amtex Ltd                            29-10-2022     11:30
At-Tahur Ltd                         29-10-2022     10:30
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Ltd                                  29-10-2022     11:00
ICC Industries Ltd                   29-10-2022     13:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd               29-10-2022     10:30
East West Insurance Company 
Ltd                                  29-10-2022     11:30
Imperial Ltd                         29-10-2022     10:00
Roshan Packages Ltd                  29-10-2022     12:00
Waves Corporation Ltd                29-10-2022     12:30
Waves Home Appliances Ltd            29-10-2022     11:30
Pak Agro Packaging Ltd               29-10-2022     13:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd               29-10-2022     10:00
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd            29-10-2022     12:00
G3 Technologies Ltd                  29-10-2022     11:00
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd           29-10-2022     16:00
Beco Steel Ltd                       29-10-2022     11:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd          29-10-2022     15:00
Balochistan Glass Ltd                29-10-2022     11:00
Leather Up Ltd                       29-10-2022     10:00
Gharibwal Cement Ltd                 29-10-2022     13:00
Sally Textile Mills Ltd              31-10-2022     12:30
Globe Textile Mills Ltd              31-10-2022     09:00
MetaTech Health Ltd                  31-10-2022     09:00
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd           31-10-2022     16:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd           31-10-2022     15:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Ltd                                  31-10-2022     11:00
Pakistan International 
Airlines Corp                        31-10-2022     12:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba             31-10-2022     14:00
Pakistan International Bulk 
Terminal                             31-10-2022     12:00
Modaraba Al-Mali                     31-10-2022     11:00
Ecopack Ltd                          04-11-2022     11:00
Hira Textile Mills Ltd               05-11-2022     14:30
=========================================================

