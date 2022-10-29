Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Hala Enterprises Ltd 29-10-2022 14:30
NBP-FUNDS 29-10-2022 13:30
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 16:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 15:00
S.G. Power Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00
Silkbank Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30
Sitara Energy Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
Atlas Insurance Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30
Security Investment Bank
Ltd 29-10-2022 12:30
Gatron (Industries) Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
Amtex Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30
At-Tahur Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30
Ghazi Fabrics International
Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
ICC Industries Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 10:30
East West Insurance Company
Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30
Imperial Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00
Roshan Packages Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00
Waves Corporation Ltd 29-10-2022 12:30
Waves Home Appliances Ltd 29-10-2022 11:30
Pak Agro Packaging Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 29-10-2022 12:00
G3 Technologies Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 16:00
Beco Steel Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 29-10-2022 15:00
Balochistan Glass Ltd 29-10-2022 11:00
Leather Up Ltd 29-10-2022 10:00
Gharibwal Cement Ltd 29-10-2022 13:00
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 31-10-2022 12:30
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 31-10-2022 09:00
MetaTech Health Ltd 31-10-2022 09:00
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 31-10-2022 16:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 31-10-2022 15:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills
Ltd 31-10-2022 11:00
Pakistan International
Airlines Corp 31-10-2022 12:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 31-10-2022 14:00
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal 31-10-2022 12:00
Modaraba Al-Mali 31-10-2022 11:00
Ecopack Ltd 04-11-2022 11:00
Hira Textile Mills Ltd 05-11-2022 14:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments