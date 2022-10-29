What to watch this November: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', 'The Crown' and more

As streaming platforms gear up to cater to the holiday season, Netflix and a slew of others are offering a variety of new and original series, giving viewers a wide variety of content to choose from.

Here is a selection of the ones on offer:

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': theatres across Pakistan

If you have not already, make your way to a theatre near you in order to catch director Bilal Lashari’s latest blockbuster, starring Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The film recently reached a new milestone, amassing Rs1 billion globally in its first 10 days of screening. Critics are raving about the scale, cinematography, acting and direction, citing it is a groundbreaking piece of Pakistani cinema.

After a disagreement between distributors and cinema owners with screening in Pakistan, the movie is playing across theatres in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Multan.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Nueplex Cinemas to screen blockbuster from today

'The Crown' (Season 5): Netflix

The popular (fictional) biopic about Queen Elizabeth II is all set to debut its explosive fifth season.

No doubt the late monarch’s platinum jubilee and recent passing has made audiences all the more curious about her life and reign — Netflix reported an 800% increase in viewership days following her passing, a report by The Guardian said last month.

The impending season, set to focus on the breakdown on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage amongst other plot lines, has reportedly left the Royal Family nervous about its release, suggest reports in international media.

Oscar winning actress, Dame Judy Dench, a longtime pal of Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, recently penned an open letter to Netflix terming the show “cruelly unjust” and that Netflix should add a disclaimer reminding viewers that it is a fictional work, based on real events.

Netflix did just that, a few days ago, and we cannot wait to see what the fuss is all about.

The new season debuts November 9.

'FIFA Uncovered': Netflix

Set to debut just days before the World Cup in Qatar, the docu-series looking into the power struggles and politics of the football organisation.

Ken Bensinger, a New York Times reporter who wrote a book on FIFA corruption, said on Twitter that he has been working with the upcoming documentary, which he promised would have "amazing access and big revelations," he was quoted as saying by USA Today.

The series debuts November 9.

'Blockbuster': Netflix

A brand-new series to debut on Netflix from the creator of 'Superstore' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' is set in the last remaining Blockbuster video rental store. We anticipate plenty humor and nostalgia.

The show debuts November 5.

'Welcome to Chippendales': Hulu

Starring Kumail Nanjiani as Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who finds much success as the creator of a male revue that goes on to become a sensation in popular culture. The show posits itself as a dark comedy and crime narrative.

The new series debuts November 22.

'Wednesday': Netflix

Tim Burton’s take on Wednesday Addams, the youngest daughter in the Addams clan, stars as Jenna Ortega in the starring role alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as brother Pugsley, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

The series debuts November 23.

'The English': Amazon Prime Video

Starring Emily Blunt in the role of a distraught mother, this six-part miniseries is a joint production between BBC Two and Amazon. The Western drama is set in the 1980s and follows an English woman, Cornelia Locke, played by Blunt, who seeks revenge against the man she believes is responsible for the death of her son.

The miniseries debuts November 11.