AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

What to watch this November: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', 'The Crown' and more

BR Life & Style Published 29 Oct, 2022 04:02pm
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix
Follow us

As streaming platforms gear up to cater to the holiday season, Netflix and a slew of others are offering a variety of new and original series, giving viewers a wide variety of content to choose from.

Here is a selection of the ones on offer:

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': theatres across Pakistan

If you have not already, make your way to a theatre near you in order to catch director Bilal Lashari’s latest blockbuster, starring Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The film recently reached a new milestone, amassing Rs1 billion globally in its first 10 days of screening. Critics are raving about the scale, cinematography, acting and direction, citing it is a groundbreaking piece of Pakistani cinema.

After a disagreement between distributors and cinema owners with screening in Pakistan, the movie is playing across theatres in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Multan.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Nueplex Cinemas to screen blockbuster from today

'The Crown' (Season 5): Netflix

The popular (fictional) biopic about Queen Elizabeth II is all set to debut its explosive fifth season.

No doubt the late monarch’s platinum jubilee and recent passing has made audiences all the more curious about her life and reign — Netflix reported an 800% increase in viewership days following her passing, a report by The Guardian said last month.

The impending season, set to focus on the breakdown on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage amongst other plot lines, has reportedly left the Royal Family nervous about its release, suggest reports in international media.

Oscar winning actress, Dame Judy Dench, a longtime pal of Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, recently penned an open letter to Netflix terming the show “cruelly unjust” and that Netflix should add a disclaimer reminding viewers that it is a fictional work, based on real events.

Netflix did just that, a few days ago, and we cannot wait to see what the fuss is all about.

The new season debuts November 9.

'FIFA Uncovered': Netflix

Set to debut just days before the World Cup in Qatar, the docu-series looking into the power struggles and politics of the football organisation.

Ken Bensinger, a New York Times reporter who wrote a book on FIFA corruption, said on Twitter that he has been working with the upcoming documentary, which he promised would have "amazing access and big revelations," he was quoted as saying by USA Today.

The series debuts November 9.

'Blockbuster': Netflix

A brand-new series to debut on Netflix from the creator of 'Superstore' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' is set in the last remaining Blockbuster video rental store. We anticipate plenty humor and nostalgia.

The show debuts November 5.

'Welcome to Chippendales': Hulu

Starring Kumail Nanjiani as Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who finds much success as the creator of a male revue that goes on to become a sensation in popular culture. The show posits itself as a dark comedy and crime narrative.

The new series debuts November 22.

'Wednesday': Netflix

Tim Burton’s take on Wednesday Addams, the youngest daughter in the Addams clan, stars as Jenna Ortega in the starring role alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as brother Pugsley, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

The series debuts November 23.

'The English': Amazon Prime Video

Starring Emily Blunt in the role of a distraught mother, this six-part miniseries is a joint production between BBC Two and Amazon. The Western drama is set in the 1980s and follows an English woman, Cornelia Locke, played by Blunt, who seeks revenge against the man she believes is responsible for the death of her son.

The miniseries debuts November 11.

Queen Elizabeth II Prince Charles The Crown The Legend of Maula Jatt

Comments

1000 characters

What to watch this November: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', 'The Crown' and more

PTI terminates Faisal Vawda’s membership

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

KSA willing to set up $10bn oil refinery: PM

Oldest Guantanamo Bay prisoner released to Pakistan: foreign ministry

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

Pakistan’s Rauf says focused on cricket, not criticism at T20 World Cup

No extension of income tax return filing deadline: FBR

India extends curbs on sugar exports by a year through Oct 2023

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Read more stories