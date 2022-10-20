‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: distributor stands ground as row deepens

Nadeem Mandviwalla, CEO of Mandviwalla Entertainment and the distributor of blockbuster ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, said on Thursday that around 50% of the 144 screens are yet to screen the movie in Pakistan but it has minimally dented revenue at the box office. His statement comes as controversy surrounded the release of the film with cinema-goers expressing annoyance at not being able to watch it on the big screen in most theatres in Pakistan.

The big-budgeted multi-starrer has instead been dogged with a staggered release across Pakistan, owing to a deadlock between the distributor and cinema-owners.

“Despite around 50% of the cinemas not showing the movie so far, it is breaking all previous records at the box office,” Mandviwalla said during a press conference in Karachi.

“Undisputedly, the biggest and costliest film produced in Pakistan ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, has lived up to the expectations of viewers worldwide,” he said.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, some cinema groups opted not to go the extra mile and support the costliest Pakistani production to date, justifying their decision not to do so by misrepresenting facts: Nadeem Mandviwalla, CEO of Mandviwalla Entertainment, the distributor

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie boasts the biggest-ever budget for a Pakistani film. It took 10 years to make, and features Fawad Ali Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in lead roles. The film also features Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick.

The film was released globally on October 13, and opened to rave reviews and packed theatres.

The movie grossed Rs509 million or roughly $2.3 million in the first week at the box office worldwide, and currently sits at number one in the UAE at the box office, number six in Canada, number eight in Australia and number nine in the UK.

However, despite its success, controversy has engulfed its release with reports suggesting that cinema-owners have refused to screen the film due to a row over share in ticket sales with the distributor.

Earlier this week, Nueplex Cinemas released a statement on Twitter, said the distributor of the film is demanding "exhibition terms" which are not "industry norms", and that such "rigid terms" cannot be afforded especially during a time of such "economic instability".

Netizens and fans were left confused wondering why the deadlock could not have been resolved.

“Globally, whenever mega productions are released, cinema owners or groups support such films by giving more screens so that maximum box office collections are done in the initial fortnight,” Mandviwalla said in response.

“In the alternative, where screens are unavailable, admission rates are increased, and a higher percentage of the box office is shared with the distributors.

“The objective is to assist the film's box office collection in the initial period and support the distributors and producers without sacrificing revenue of the exhibitor. This is a win-win for all.

“Unfortunately, in Pakistan, some cinema groups opted not to go the extra mile and support the costliest Pakistani production to date, justifying their decision not to do so by misrepresenting facts.”

While talking to Business Recorder, Mandviwalla said that it is not a good precedence that some cinemas were not showing "such a wonderful movie", which could have had a positive impact on cinema-goers.

"This could have kickstarted the trend for them to watch Pakistani movies at cinemas, which would have been good for the industry."

He said high-budget movies are usually shown on around 4,000 screens in Hollywood and 12,000 screens in India but unfortunately, Pakistan only has 144 screens.

"The only way a high-budget movie can become commercially successful is to increase the ticket price as we tried this time.

"It is a commercial business. The filmmakers want to cover the cost and make profits."

“We have come far and cannot go back. But we can request them (cinemas) to join us and still be a part of this thing.”

Mandviwalla was all praise for the movie and said that it was the best Pakistani movie he had seen in his 42-year career.

He further said that more than 70% of the cinemas are in Punjab and the movie has been received well there.

“People will go watch it sooner or later,” he said. "It makes little difference if some cinemas don't show it."