KARACHI: Karachi commissioner has fixed price of Rs170 per litre in the metropolis, notification has been issued on Wednesday. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal held a meeting with the dairy farmers to fix the price of the milk.

The commissioner, while presiding over a meeting regarding milk price, said he had consulted all the stakeholders to fix the price at Rs170. “Hence, the official price of milk is Rs170 a litre,” he said.