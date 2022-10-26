KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 78,671 tonnes of cargo comprising 44,259 tonnes of import cargo and 34,412 tonnes of export cargo during the24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 44,259 comprised, 23,360 tonnes of containerized cargo, 13,800 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 589 tonnes of Chickpeas & 6,510 tonnes of Urea.

The total export of 34,412 comprised, 17,612 tonnes of containerized cargo & 16,800 tonnes of Talc Lumps.

Nearly, 3751 containers comprising of 1494 containers import and 2257 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 556 of 20’s and 344 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 125 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 321 of 20’s and 477 of 40’s loaded containers while 280 of 20’s and 351 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 06 ships namely, Xin Pu Dong, Msc Malin, Incredible Blue, Jan Ritscher, MT Karachi and Amis Wisdom have berth at Karachi port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Apl Southampton, Teera Bhum, Tarlan and Xin Pu Dong have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 04 ships, Sea Fortune, Maersk Brooklyn, Clemens Schulte and MSC Adonis left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 02 more ships, Calypso Gas and Sentinel are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 168,452 tonnes, comprising 123,273 tonnes imports cargo and 45,179 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,247` Containers (1,725 TEUs Imports and 2,522 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, FSM, DM Dragon and MSC Pina & another ship ‘Maersk Denver’ carrying LPG, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at SSGC, EVTL and QICT on Tuesday, 25th Oct- 2022.

