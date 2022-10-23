AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FM Bilawal says laying siege on Islamabad is 'political extremism'

BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2022 Updated October 23, 2022 09:40pm
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that laying siege on Islamabad will be political extremism, Aaj News reported.

While addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference, Bilawal said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is focused on spreading panic in the country and emphasised that the new generation must be protected from religious and political extremism.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman noted that the political wrangling would continue to create trouble for the politicians.

Talking about floods in Pakistan, the foreign minister said that Pakistan has recently seen the worst floods of its history, which affected a third of Pakistan’s land.

Bilawal says Imran will soon retire from politics

At the outset of his speech, Bilawal termed the ouster of the former prime through a no-confidence motion as progress for Pakistan’s democracy.

He termed Imran’s ouster a “big victory” for the progress of Pakistan’s democracy and parliament. “Imran is the first premier to be sent packing in the form of a no-confidence motion […] there is only one legitimate and democratic way to remove a prime minister and bring in another, through a no-confidence motion.”

He lamented that in the past premiers were exiled, hanged, or killed in bomb blasts. “So this is progress for our democratic system that we sent a premier packing through parliament.”

The minister hoped that this precedent would continue in the future.

