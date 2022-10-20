Bilawal says Imran will soon retire from politics

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Pakistan is ready for young leadership and Imran Khan will soon be made to retire from politics and sent home after the upcoming general elections.

The PPP chairman and foreign minister visited Malir to offer thanks to the people of the area on the victory of party candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch from NA-237 Malir, Karachi, defeating Imran Khan with over 10,000 votes lead.

In his address to workers at the residence of MNA-elect Hakeem Baloch, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people of Malir have once again proved that "Bhutto was alive yesterday, and Bhutto is alive today". He further said that the people of Malir have fought against dictators and pharaohs of all eras and they have now given a historic defeat to an incompetent and failed puppet.

“In the 2018 election, the votes of the people of Malir were stolen and the entire country, as well as, the people of Malir paid the heavy cost for this,” he said adding that Imran Khan is a liar and a hypocrite who thinks that in a short period of three to four months, the people have forgotten that during his tenure, he destroyed the economy of the entire country.

“Imran Khan had promised to provide One Crore jobs and build 5 million of houses, instead, he took away jobs from the youth and roofs from above the heads of poor citizens,” he said. Imran Khan is now trying to get selected once again, but we have trust in the people, who have fought every dictator and would reject him again.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reminded the public that when he used to call Imran Khan a selected prime minister and a puppet; Khan used to say that his government was on the same page, but now he himself admits that he was selected and remained powerless.

“If Imran Khan did not have any power, he should have resigned immediately instead of being stitched to PM post for four years.” He stated that Imran keeps calling everyone a thief, but he’s the biggest thief as ‘Chanda Chor’ while his government was declared by Transparency International as the most corrupt government in its report. “Imran Khan has been robbing the Shaukat Khanum hospital funds,” alleged Chairman PPP. “Even his kitchen expenses are also covered by the cancer hospital funds.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan’s politics is the politics of spreading hatred and breaking the country, while the politics of Pakistan People's Party is of love and unity.

He said that the time has come for Imran Khan to leave the lives of the people of the country and sit in Bani Gala and have fun. He said that the biggest issue for us is the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims, but some people want to divert the public's attention from this most important issue for the sake politics.

The PPP Chairman said that resources are less and problems are more but we will all work together. He assured the people of Malir that all possible resources will be used to solve their problems.

Addressing the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, he asked him to ensure that work starts within 90 days to solve all the problems pin-pointed by the newly elected member of the National Assembly Abdul Hakeem Baloch in his speech.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that measures to save the green belt of Malir, completion of the medical complex, establishment of engineering college and agricultural university campus, addressing concerns regarding Cadet College, extension of farmers' lease and other issues will be worked on.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial cabinet, assembly members and other party leaders were also present on this occasion.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's arrival in Malir was also welcomed in a warm manner by the people. People showered rose-petals on the PPP Chairman’s caravan during entire route and chanted full-throated slogans to greet him at every spot up to the residence of MNA-elect Hakeem Baloch.

