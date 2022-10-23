AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
G7 condemns Russia’s kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2022 11:48am
TOKYO: The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations condemned Russia’s kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leadership and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.

“We condemn Russia’s repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff,” G7 Nonproliferation Directors General said in a statement dated Saturday.

“We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine,” it said.

Russian nuke use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM

Russian forces have been in control of the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, since the early days of their invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

