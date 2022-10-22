AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian nuke use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM

AFP Published 22 Oct, 2022 10:43am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

PERTH: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned on Saturday that Russia using nuclear weapons would be seen as an “act of hostility against humanity”, describing President Vladimir Putin’s sabre rattling as “deeply disturbing”.

“Russia’s act of threatening the use of nuclear weapons is a serious threat to the peace and security of the international community and absolutely unacceptable,” said Kishida, who leads the only country ever hit with a nuclear bomb.

In May next year, Kishida is expected to host leaders from the G7 countries in Hiroshima, where a US nuclear bomb was dropped on August 6, 1945, resulting in the deaths of 140,000 people.

Ukraine says world must stop Russia getting missiles from Iran

The Japanese city of Nagasaki was hit three days later.

Speaking in Australia, Kishida said the 77-year period of no nuclear weapons use “must not be ended”.

“If nuclear weapons were ever used, that would be an act of hostility against humanity… the international community will never allow such an act,” he said.

Australia’s Albanese, Japan’s Kishida meet for defence, energy talks

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, President Putin has made several thinly veiled threats about his willingness to deploy tactical nuclear weapons.

Japan G7 Russian forces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Japan US military drill

Comments

1000 characters

Russian nuke use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM

PM, Bilawal greet nation

PPAs: DFC concerned at delays

SPI inflation up 0.35pc WoW

ADB board approves $1.5bn financing

Fitch cuts long-term forex IDR to ‘CCC+’

Q1 govt external borrowing climbs to $2.234bn

Saudi, China agree to strengthen energy cooperation

Turkey says not right for US to pressure Saudi Arabia

Imran Khan disqualified in Toshakhana reference

PTI vows to challenge ECP verdict

Read more stories