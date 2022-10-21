Cotton spot rate falls

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 and cotton was available at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

