PM Shehbaz against import of wheat by private firms

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday refused permission to the private sector to import wheat out of fear that companies would make “fat profits” in the wake of low production of the commodity owing to devastating floods.

“In view of an emergency situation, I will not allow the private sector to import wheat,” he said while chairing a review meeting of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre. “The government is aiming to get better bidding on the wheat. “

He pledged not to allow the private sector to procure wheat at a price of its choice.

He reiterated that wheat production was likely to drop in the coming season because of the floods, but wheat import by the private sector was out of the question. He expressed worry that private companies would use Pakistan’s foreign exchange to sell wheat to the consumer.

However, the country has ample wheat stock at present, the PM said.

During the meeting, he also urged the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to rise above politics while the country grappled with the impact of flash floods and join the centre’s scheme of providing wheat seeds to farmers of the affected areas.

The prime minister offered the two provinces to collaborate with the federal government under the scheme which will ensure funding for wheat seeds with 50% contribution from both sides.

The prime minister mentioned that Sindh and Balochistan had already agreed to this. However, despite the offer by the centre, Punjab and KP refused to cooperate and instead indulged in playing politics on the matter, he regretted.

“I request you to accept the offer in view of the plight of the flood-hit farmers. And if you still reject it, then don’t twist the facts that centre is not extending you assistance,” he said.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that Pakistan as a federation comprised its provincial units and said the situation demanded unity at national level.