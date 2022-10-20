AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz against import of wheat by private firms

  • Premier fears companies will make ‘fat profits’ using Pakistan’s foreign exchange
BR Web Desk Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 05:11pm
<p>PHOTO: PID</p>

PHOTO: PID
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday refused permission to the private sector to import wheat out of fear that companies would make “fat profits” in the wake of low production of the commodity owing to devastating floods.

“In view of an emergency situation, I will not allow the private sector to import wheat,” he said while chairing a review meeting of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre. “The government is aiming to get better bidding on the wheat. “

He pledged not to allow the private sector to procure wheat at a price of its choice.

Pakistan tenders to buy 500,000 tonnes wheat

He reiterated that wheat production was likely to drop in the coming season because of the floods, but wheat import by the private sector was out of the question. He expressed worry that private companies would use Pakistan’s foreign exchange to sell wheat to the consumer.

However, the country has ample wheat stock at present, the PM said.

During the meeting, he also urged the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to rise above politics while the country grappled with the impact of flash floods and join the centre’s scheme of providing wheat seeds to farmers of the affected areas.

The prime minister offered the two provinces to collaborate with the federal government under the scheme which will ensure funding for wheat seeds with 50% contribution from both sides.

ECC sharpens its focus on winter wheat crop

The prime minister mentioned that Sindh and Balochistan had already agreed to this. However, despite the offer by the centre, Punjab and KP refused to cooperate and instead indulged in playing politics on the matter, he regretted.

“I request you to accept the offer in view of the plight of the flood-hit farmers. And if you still reject it, then don’t twist the facts that centre is not extending you assistance,” he said.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that Pakistan as a federation comprised its provincial units and said the situation demanded unity at national level.

Wheat Shehbaz Sharif imports wheat prices wheat production wheat price Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Mr. Shehbaz Sharif wheat seeds

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz against import of wheat by private firms

NA passes amendment requiring speaker approval for arresting lawmaker

Rupee seen stable around 221, finishes with marginal loss

Analysts hopeful of removal from FATF's grey-list, but caution long way still to go

India’s Modi promises 1mn government jobs as elections loom

Fauji Cement expansion will make it Pakistan’s 3rd largest cement manufacturer

Hum Network to launch $50mn Pakistan Katalytic Fund

Oil rises on tight supplies, China possibly easing COVID curbs

Pak Suzuki announces three-day shutdown of automobile plant

Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title

Proposed EU gas cap can only work with non-EU partners: Scholz

Read more stories