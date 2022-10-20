CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.84-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a resistance at $6.84-3/4 per bushel, as it failed twice to break a support at $6.73-3/4.

The failures suggests the formation of a temporary bottom.

Corn may consolidate further in the range of $6.73-1/4 to $6.84-3/4.

A break above $6.84-3/4, which looks very unlikely, may lead to a gain into $6.88-3/4 to $6.92-3/4 range.

A break below $6.73-3/4 could open the way towards $6.61-1/2, the Sept. 28 low.

On the daily chart, trending signals remain bearish.

The downtrend from the Oct. 10 high of $7.06-1/2 is at its early stage.

Corn is riding on a downward wave (C), which could travel to $5.61-3/4.

Corn firms from near two-week low, but demand concerns cap gains

These waves are controlled by two sets of retracements on the falls respectively from $7.66-1/4 and from $7.49-1/4.

The support at $6.77-1/2 seems to have slowed down the drop.

It may trigger a weak bounce.