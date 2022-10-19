AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn firms from near two-week low, but demand concerns cap gains

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2022 09:39am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday and soybeans edged higher on bargain buying, although concerns over slowing demand for US agriculture products kept a lid on prices.

Wheat futures gained ground, recouping some of last session’s losses with expectations of higher Black Sea exports likely to weigh on prices. “growing optimism that Ukraine’s grain export corridor would be extended well beyond its current period,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“Pricing now means that the market is more sensitive to news that the corridor will not be extended.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.3% to $6.83-1/4 a bushel, as of 323 GMT, while soybeans rose 0.3% to $13.74-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat gained 0.9% at $8.57 a bushel. Brazil’s grain exporters association Anec on Tuesday raised its forecast for the country’s soybean and corn exports during October, a time when US shippers typically dominate the market as the bulk of the Midwest crop is harvested.

Despite rapidly advancing US corn and soybean harvest, overseas sales have taken a hit due to low water level in the Mississippi river, a key waterway for commodities.

China’s soybean stocks are set to tighten further as delays in shipments from the United States deepen shortages of key animal feed ingredient soymeal, keeping prices at record highs.

Ships carrying up to three million tonnes of US soybeans which were scheduled to arrive this month and in November are likely to get delayed by about 15 to 20 days, two soybean traders told Reuters.

A US Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on Monday showed the corn harvest was 45% complete by mid-October, slightly below market forecasts but ahead of the five-year average.

The US soybean harvest was 63% complete, above the five-year average of 52%.

CBOT corn may revisit Oct 7 low of $6.71-1/2

In the wheat market, traders are monitoring talks about keeping the United Nations-backed shipping corridor open from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

The lane has allowed exports from the key global grain supplier to pick up despite the war with Russia.

Ukraine’s agriculture ministry revised up its forecast of the area to be sown for the 2023 winter wheat harvest to around 4 million hectares from the previous outlook of 3.8 million hectares, ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The ministry said farmers had sown 2.5 million hectares of winter wheat as of Oct. 18, or 61% of the expected area.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans, wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soyoil contracts, traders said.

Wheat Corn Soyabeans

Comments

1000 characters

Corn firms from near two-week low, but demand concerns cap gains

Pakistan keen on purchasing Russian oil, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

6th successive decline: Rupee loses 0.53% against US dollar

Talks with IMF, World Bank: Ishaq Dar expects positive outcome

Dar optimistic Pakistan's economic growth can surpass 3% in FY23

Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts

Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine, boosts Russia’s war footing

India's Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years

KSE-100 extends gains as tensions with US alleviate

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

Read more stories