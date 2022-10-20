AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee seen stable around 221, finishes with marginal loss

  • Cumulatively, currency has lost Rs3.16 against the US dollar in the last seven trading sessions
Recorder Report Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 03:42pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee posted a marginal decline for the seventh consecutive session against the US dollar, and depreciated 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 220.95 after depreciating Re0.07. The rupee has cumulatively depreciated Rs3.16 or 1.43% in the last seven sessions.

On Wednesday, rupee had registered a decline for the sixth straight session against the US dollar, and closed at 220.88 after depreciating Rs1.17.

As per market experts, weakness in the local currency is driven by dwindling reserves and uncertainty regarding inflow commitments.

Speaking to media after the 'All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022 on Sustainability, Technology and Transformation in Islamabad', Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the rupee was undervalued and it could soon recover to Rs200 per dollar mark, which is "its real value".

“I assure you that we have ample foreign exchange reserves and they will not pose a problem for the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another key development, the current account deficit (CAD) declined for the third straight month in a row in September. It fell to $0.3 billion, less than half the level in August. In Q1FY23, the CAD has fallen to $2.2 billion from $3.5 billion in Q1FY22, mainly due to a decline in imports.

The decline in CAD is a good sign for the South Asian economy already facing dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Internationally, the dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen tumbled to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of intervention.

The US dollar index was up 0.05% to 113.04, after a nearly 1% surge overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, gained around $1 on Thursday as investor sentiment rose on news that China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors.

forex SBP Ishaq Dar dollar index Dollar rate oil price EXCHANGERATE usd rate pkr rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee seen stable around 221, finishes with marginal loss

NA passes amendment requiring speaker approval for arresting lawmaker

Analysts hopeful of removal from FATF's grey-list, but caution long way still to go

India’s Modi promises 1mn government jobs as elections loom

Fauji Cement expansion will make it Pakistan’s 3rd largest cement manufacturer

Hum Network to launch $50mn Pakistan Katalytic Fund

Oil rises on tight supplies, China possibly easing COVID curbs

Pak Suzuki announces three-day shutdown of automobile plant

Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title

Proposed EU gas cap can only work with non-EU partners: Scholz

Read more stories