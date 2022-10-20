Rupee seen stable around 221, finishes with marginal loss

Pakistan’s rupee posted a marginal decline for the seventh consecutive session against the US dollar, and depreciated 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 220.95 after depreciating Re0.07. The rupee has cumulatively depreciated Rs3.16 or 1.43% in the last seven sessions.

On Wednesday, rupee had registered a decline for the sixth straight session against the US dollar, and closed at 220.88 after depreciating Rs1.17.

As per market experts, weakness in the local currency is driven by dwindling reserves and uncertainty regarding inflow commitments.

Speaking to media after the 'All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022 on Sustainability, Technology and Transformation in Islamabad', Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the rupee was undervalued and it could soon recover to Rs200 per dollar mark, which is "its real value".

“I assure you that we have ample foreign exchange reserves and they will not pose a problem for the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another key development, the current account deficit (CAD) declined for the third straight month in a row in September. It fell to $0.3 billion, less than half the level in August. In Q1FY23, the CAD has fallen to $2.2 billion from $3.5 billion in Q1FY22, mainly due to a decline in imports.

The decline in CAD is a good sign for the South Asian economy already facing dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Internationally, the dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen tumbled to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of intervention.

The US dollar index was up 0.05% to 113.04, after a nearly 1% surge overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, gained around $1 on Thursday as investor sentiment rose on news that China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors.