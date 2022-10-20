AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Q1 C/A deficit down by 37pc

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2022 07:15am
KARACHI: The country’s current account deficit declined by 37 percent during the first quarter of this fiscal year (FY23) due to government’s measures to contain the rising import bill.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), cumulatively, the country posted a current account deficit amounting to $2.207 billion in Jul-Sep of FY23 as against to $3.526 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), showing a decline of $ 1.32billion.

Month-on-month basis, in September, the current account deficit fell for the 3rd month in a row mainly reflecting a decline in imports. Current account deficit plunged to $ 316 million in September 2022, even less than half the level compared to August 2022, in which it was $676 million.

Analysts said that the decline in the current account deficit is due to lower import bill. During the first quarter of this fiscal year, imports recorded a decline of 8 percent or $1.37billion to $16 billion. During the period under review, exports recorded 5 percent growth to reach $7.6 billion.

