AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
AVN 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.01%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
EPCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FCCL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
GTECH 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.64%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.59%)
PAEL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
WAVES 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
BR100 4,222 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,954 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,949 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHO can’t refuse registration of FIR after getting complaint: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 16 Oct, 2022 03:53am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) held that a station house officer (SHO) cannot embark upon an inquiry to examine the reliability or credibility of information to refuse the registration of a criminal case.

“He is under a statutory duty to register a criminal case and then to proceed with the investigation. And if he has reason to suspect the commission of an offence, he has the ample power to dispense with the investigation altogether,” the court observed.

The court had passed this order in a petition of one Arslan Raza of Gujrat against the SHO of Civil Line police station in Gujrat who refused to register a criminal case on his complaint of robbery.

The LHC set aside the order of the district court and observed that the order passed by it was patently illegal and unwarranted.

The court directed the SHO concerned to register a criminal case on the information of the petitioner, clearly disclosing the commission of a cognizable offence, already furnished to him.

The petitioner had also approached a district court against the SHO but failed to get relief.

The district court in its order held that the SHO had the power to probe the contents of the application submitted to him and refuse to register a criminal case if it was found to be doubtful.

The LHC observed that section 154 of the Code and rule 24.1(1) of the Rules make it abundantly clear that on receiving the information regarding the commission of a cognizable offence, the application shall culminate in the registration of a criminal case.

The legislature by using the word ‘every’ to qualify the word ‘information’, ultimately left no discretion with an SHO to refuse the registration of a criminal case after receiving information regarding the commission of a cognizable offence, the court concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC FIR criminal case

Comments

1000 characters

SHO can’t refuse registration of FIR after getting complaint: LHC

Dar calls for greater support from IMF, multilateral donors

Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official

Most Gulf bourses in red on falling oil prices; Egypt stocks jump

Oman says OPEC+ decisions based on purely economic considerations

‘Historic day’ as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

Iran prison fire kills four, injures 61 as protests persist

Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller

By-polls to 8 NA, 3 Punjab PA seats tomorrow: PTI’s prospects still bright?

Russia says 11 killed in 'terrorist' attack at military site

PPIB willing to revive 330MW SEL project

Read more stories