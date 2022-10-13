AGL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
ANL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 83.43 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.81%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
EPCL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
FCCL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-8.78%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
GGGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
TELE 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
TPL 8.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
TRG 128.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
BR100 4,231 Increased By 7.2 (0.17%)
BR30 16,003 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.58%)
KSE100 42,086 Increased By 78.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 33.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records marginal depreciation, settles at 218.38 against US dollar

  • Cumulatively, rupee has appreciated Rs21.32 or 9.8% against the US dollar in the past fifteen sessions
Recorder Report Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 04:03pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee dipped against the US dollar, and registered a marginal decline of 0.23% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 218.38 after depreciating Re0.50 or 0.23%. The rupee has cumulatively appreciated Rs21.32 or 9.8% in the last fifteen trading sessions.

On Wednesday, the rupee finally ended its 13-session appreciation run against the US dollar, and closed at 217.88 after depreciating Re0.09 or 0.04%.

After recovering throughout the month of October, which came on the back of a shift in sentiment and actions taken by the central bank against players involved in speculative activity, the rupee is showing signs of stabilization against the US dollar.

“The reversal of rupee started with changes in sentiment amid Ishaq Dar's arrival, who has the tendency of keeping the currency in a controlled range,” said JS Global Head of Research Amreen Soorani while talking to Business Recorder.

The analyst said that the sentiment-based change is hard to quantify, however amid expected inflows from multilateral institutions, the momentum is expected to sustain.

“The rupee is expected to remain range bound in the coming days” added Soorani.

Globally, US dollar remained steady against other currencies, as investors wait for US inflation figures out later on Thursday. The data is expected to reinforce bets that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively tighten policy.

Core inflation is projected to rise 6.5% year-on-year in September. Overnight, data showed that US producer prices increased more than expected last month.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index firmed at 113.27.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, finding continued support from an OPEC+ decision last week to cut supplies, as the International Energy Agency warned that those cuts may push the global economy into recession.

forex SBP currency Rupee Dollar rate Exchange rate usd vs pkr usd rate pkr rate rupee rate SBP MPC

Comments

1000 characters
theresebutlin06 Oct 13, 2022 02:30pm
This design is steller! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost...HaHa!) Excellent job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee records marginal depreciation, settles at 218.38 against US dollar

Regional stability essential for rapid economic growth of Pakistan, PM tells CICA

Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'

Half the world unprepared for disasters: UN

Russian official warns of World War Three if Ukraine joins NATO

Oil prices rise on tight supplies, as IEA warns of global recession

Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series

ECC sharpens its focus on winter wheat crop

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Read more stories