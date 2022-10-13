AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Parasite may cut Ivory Coast cotton output

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

ABIDJAN: A parasite known as “jasside” could reduce Ivory Coast’s cotton out by between 30% and 40% this year, the head of the cotton and cashew council Adama Coulibaly told Reuters on Wednesday. Jasside has attacked cotton crops before but it is the first time it hits at such a scale, Coulibaly said.

Crops in the north of the West African country first started to show signs of deterioration in July. “It is very concerning. Many plots have been destroyed,” Coulibaly said. “Many producers are in disarray.

We do not yet have figures but we estimate losses of between 30 and 40 percent this year.”

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, was among Africa’s leading cotton exporters before civil war broke out in 2002. Its cotton sector has been recovering for the past decade after years of political turmoil caused production to plummet.

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Parasite may cut Ivory Coast cotton output

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Money laundering case: PM, son acquitted

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

PSO wins arbitration case against Gunvor

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

Foreign funding case: Imran Khan granted protective bail

Read more stories