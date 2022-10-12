AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,247 Increased By 48.9 (1.17%)
BR30 16,452 Increased By 14.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 42,034 Decreased By -121.7 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,555 Decreased By -68.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 108,852 tonnes of cargo comprising 47,429 tonnes of import cargo and 61,423 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 108,852 comprised of 45,755 tonnes of Containerized Cargo and 1,674 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,423 tonnes comprised of 35,727 tonnes of containerized cargo, 130 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 25,566 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo. Nearly, 7485 containers comprising of 3474 containers import and 4011 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 907 of 20’s and 1090 of 40’s loaded while 127 of 20’s and 130 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 901 of 20’s and 469 of 40’s loaded containers while 242 of 20’s and 874 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Ever Ursula, Torm Strength, KMTC Delhi, Teera Bhum, Wadi Bani Khalid, Grace and Oriental Sakura have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 07 ships, namely Progress C, Yantian Express, APL Turkey, Tarlan, Al Udeid, Shun Da and Northern Guard sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a coal carrier ‘Nord Chesapeake’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, Rosa, Golden Denise and MSC Malin are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.A Cargo volume of 158,192 tonnes, comprising 125,611 tonnes imports cargo and 32,581 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,267` Containers (1,557 TEUs Imports and 1,319 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. Total158,192 . There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a chemical carrier ‘JiproNeftis’ & 03 more ships, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Aino and Meghna Fortune carrying Phosphoric Acid, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and PQEPT on Tuesday, 11th Oct-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port export cargo import cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Pakistan urgently needs debt relief: UN

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Read more stories