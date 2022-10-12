KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 108,852 tonnes of cargo comprising 47,429 tonnes of import cargo and 61,423 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 108,852 comprised of 45,755 tonnes of Containerized Cargo and 1,674 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,423 tonnes comprised of 35,727 tonnes of containerized cargo, 130 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 25,566 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo. Nearly, 7485 containers comprising of 3474 containers import and 4011 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 907 of 20’s and 1090 of 40’s loaded while 127 of 20’s and 130 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 901 of 20’s and 469 of 40’s loaded containers while 242 of 20’s and 874 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Ever Ursula, Torm Strength, KMTC Delhi, Teera Bhum, Wadi Bani Khalid, Grace and Oriental Sakura have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 07 ships, namely Progress C, Yantian Express, APL Turkey, Tarlan, Al Udeid, Shun Da and Northern Guard sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a coal carrier ‘Nord Chesapeake’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, Rosa, Golden Denise and MSC Malin are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.A Cargo volume of 158,192 tonnes, comprising 125,611 tonnes imports cargo and 32,581 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,267` Containers (1,557 TEUs Imports and 1,319 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. Total158,192 . There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a chemical carrier ‘JiproNeftis’ & 03 more ships, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Aino and Meghna Fortune carrying Phosphoric Acid, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and PQEPT on Tuesday, 11th Oct-2022.

