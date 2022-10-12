AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (October 11, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 10-10-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,300        235        18,535        19,035       -500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,612        252        19,864        20,400       -536/-
===========================================================================

Copyright business recorder, 2022

Pakistan rupees Cotton spot KCA spot rates Cotton rate

