CFA Society Pakistan Message from Abdul Rehman Warraich, CFA, President (2021- Current)

TEXT: I am honored to be a part of this landmark achievement of CFA Society Pakistan. CFA Society Pakistan has come a long way during these past two decades and it is thanks to our growing community of members and the tireless efforts of previous Board of Directors and Presidents namely Mr. Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Mr. Jawaid Iqbal, CFA, Mr. Ashraf Bava, CFA and Mr. Muhammad Asim, CFA.

CFA Society Pakistan’s strategy is aligned with CFA Institute’s strategic actions of developing future professionals, enhancing member value, and building market integrity.

The Society has played an integral role over the years in promoting the CFA® Program and in adoption of ethical practices and professional excellence in the capital markets of Pakistan.

The Society has taken initiatives in areas of research with rising importance like ESG, Fintech and Islamic Finance and efforts to promote ethics focus, excellence in practice through adoption of CFA Institute Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) and Asset Manager Code™, active regulator engagement and strategic collaborations have all contributed positively to Pakistan’s capital market development.

