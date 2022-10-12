AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

CFA Society Pakistan Message from Abdul Rehman Warraich, CFA, President (2021- Current)

Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
Follow us

TEXT: I am honored to be a part of this landmark achievement of CFA Society Pakistan. CFA Society Pakistan has come a long way during these past two decades and it is thanks to our growing community of members and the tireless efforts of previous Board of Directors and Presidents namely Mr. Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Mr. Jawaid Iqbal, CFA, Mr. Ashraf Bava, CFA and Mr. Muhammad Asim, CFA.

CFA Society Pakistan’s strategy is aligned with CFA Institute’s strategic actions of developing future professionals, enhancing member value, and building market integrity.

The Society has played an integral role over the years in promoting the CFA® Program and in adoption of ethical practices and professional excellence in the capital markets of Pakistan.

The Society has taken initiatives in areas of research with rising importance like ESG, Fintech and Islamic Finance and efforts to promote ethics focus, excellence in practice through adoption of CFA Institute Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) and Asset Manager Code™, active regulator engagement and strategic collaborations have all contributed positively to Pakistan’s capital market development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CFA Mr. Ashraf Bava Abdul Rehman

Comments

Comments are closed.

CFA Society Pakistan Message from Abdul Rehman Warraich, CFA, President (2021- Current)

Q1 remittances fall over 6pc YoY

Inflation rate at 19.9pc: IMF projects 3.5pc growth for 2023

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

Imran Khan, 10 others booked in foreign funding case

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Biden re-evaluating US relationship with Saudis after OPEC decision

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

PTI’s protest drive: Rs410m made available to interior ministry

Read more stories