CFA Society Pakistan Message from Dr Ishrat Husain, Former Advisor to Prime Minister on Austerity and Institutional Reforms

TEXT: I congratulate CFA Society Pakistan on completing 20 years andI can identify with their mission to upgrade the degree of professionalism and excellence in Pakistan’s investment and finance professionals.

CFA® Charterholders go through a highly rigorous process of certification, and are highly self-confident. This gives hope that these individuals will be quite different from the run of the mill graduates coming out of Pakistan’s institutions.

Furthermore, CFA® Charterholders can place their services in international markets because they have an international certification and the relevant experience. We need to leverage on their expertise and collaboration to excel in developing multidisciplinary financial service companies which can export their services abroad.

I encourage CFA Society Pakistan to dedicate maximum efforts and resources to create awareness about the CFA® program, find more scholarship donors and to try and access untapped talent from underdeveloped areas of Pakistan.

