CFA Society Pakistan Message from Dr.Miftah Ismail

Formal Federal Minister Of Revenue And Economic Affairs I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the CFA Society Pakistan on completing 20 years of successful operations.

CFA Charterholders are professionals that conform to international expertise and standards of excellence, which is necessary for capital market development in Pakistan. Currently, there is a dearth of such professionals.

The Society’s mission to ‘ultimately benefit society’ at large, is an approach that I highly praise and identify with. The current growth model of Pakistan lacks inclusivity and does not benefit the common masses. It gives protection to manufacturers at the cost of value addition. Furthermore, import substitution must be replaced with strong export promotion, to encourage foreign investors, make local manufacturers more efficient, and enable effective tax collection. This will ultimately help generate more employment opportunities, which is the need of the hour. I highly urge CFA® Society Pakistan to play its part as a representative of qualified investment professionals who understand the financial risks and can serve as a guiding light for both institutional and retail investors alike.

CFA Society Pakistan must be provided full support and recognition to enable it to advance and contribute to the investment industry and society at large.

