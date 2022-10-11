AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bankrupt Sri Lanka seeks World Bank credit downgrade

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2022 06:49pm
Follow us

COLOMBO: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will seek a downgrade of its credit status to try to access concessionary loans usually available only for the world’s poorest nations, the government said Tuesday.

With GDP per capita of $3,814 last year, Sri Lanka was considered a relatively prosperous nation of 22 million people until the government ran out of foreign exchange.

Despite suffering its worst-ever financial crisis, it is still considered a “lower middle income country”.

That makes it ineligible for concessionary loans from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), which helps countries classed as “low income” – a status Sri Lanka moved up from in 1997.

Japan says no pact yet with Sri Lanka on debt restructure talks

Government spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said the cabinet had approved seeking a “credit status downgrade” to a “gap” country to make it eligible for IDA assistance.

A top official at President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office, Dinouk Colombage, described the move as a “reverse graduation” for a limited period.

The South Asian nation defaulted on its $51 billion external debt for the first time in April after suffering an unprecedented shortage of foreign exchange to pay for even the most essential imports.

The economic crisis has left Colombo unable to borrow commercially and seen international credit rating agencies downgrade Sri Lanka several times.

Months of protests over shortages of food, fuel and medicines led to the toppling of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July.

World Bank Sri Lanka

Comments

1000 characters

Bankrupt Sri Lanka seeks World Bank credit downgrade

13th straight gain: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Moody's downgrades ratings of five Pakistani banks; maintains negative outlook

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

President Alvi says 'grossly misquoted' on issue of cypher

Remittances fall 12.3% in September 2022, amount to $2.4 billion

Uber discontinues ride-hailing services in 5 cities

IMF cuts China growth forecasts for 2022, 2023

Pakistan handed Afridi boost ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks, says Indian PM oblivious of ground realities in IIOJK

PM Shehbaz to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow to attend CICA summit

Read more stories