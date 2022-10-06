Japan says no pact yet with Sri Lanka on debt restructure talks

TOKYO: Japan has not yet reached an agreement with crisis-hit Sri Lanka to co-chair a summit on negotiations with creditor nations, a government official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, brushing aside a statement from Colombo on Thursday.

Japan is ready to fully support the Indian Ocean island nation in its credit restructuring, the official said on condition of anonymity, as the issue is a sensitive one.