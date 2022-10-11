AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares slide for third day as Expolanka tumbles

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:25pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares suffered a third straight day of losses on Tuesday, led by a slump in conglomerate Expolanka Holdings.

The CSE All-Share index settled 3.37% lower at 8,744.61, its lowest since Aug. 29. The index had seen its worst weekly loss since early April on Friday. The market was shut on Monday for a holiday.

The president’s office of the crisis-struck nation said on Tuesday it would request the World Bank to grant it some loans generally offered to poorer nations even as it remained a middle-income country.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka’s cabinet spokesperson said the government would seek to change its economic status to “low income country” for easier funding.

The CSE All-Share index is down around 12% so far this month after a three-month rally, and has fallen seven of the last eight sessions.

Expolanka Holdings was the biggest drag on the index on Tuesday, tumbling 13.2% to its lowest since late-April. The stock is down 33% so far this month.

Sri Lankan shares post worst weekly fall since April as industrials decline

Financial conglomerate LOLC Holdings slid 7.6%, while energy major Lanka IOC PLC sank 8%.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index was at 91.3 million shares on Tuesday, compared to 69.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 3.04 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.40 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 864.1 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 3 billion rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares Colombo Stock Exchange CSE CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares slide for third day as Expolanka tumbles

Moody's downgrades ratings of five Pakistani banks; maintains negative outlook

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

President Alvi says 'grossly misquoted' on issue of cypher

Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks, says Indian PM oblivious of ground realities in IIOJK

Remittances fall 12.3% in September 2022, amount to $2.4 billion

Uber discontinues ride-hailing services in 5 cities

Pakistan handed Afridi boost ahead of T20 World Cup

PM Shehbaz to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow to attend CICA summit

Equities, oil prices slump on recession fears

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-hit regions

Read more stories