AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi says 'not convinced' US conspired to remove Imran from power

  • Calls for broader consultation on the army chief’s appointment
BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 11:25pm
Follow us

President Dr Arif Alvi said Monday that he was not convinced that the United States had lodged a conspiracy to remove former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power.

In an interview with journalist Asma Shirazi on Aaj TV, the president said: “I sent that letter to the chief justice. I am convinced that there must be a probe on it. I am not convinced on the fact that a conspiracy was hatched. But I have my doubts [and] there must be a probe.

“I also said that you won’t get a smoking gun on it,” he said, adding that he had requested the Supreme Court to take into account the circumstantial evidence.

PTI’s protest plan: PDM govt issues stern warning to Punjab, KP govts

President Alvi also emphasised that wider consultation was important regarding the appointment of the new Army Chief.

Responding to a question about his role in the decision, President Alvi said that he would approve the appointment of the next COAS in line with the procedure set out in the Constitution.

Minister warns of action against provincial govts supporting PTI’s long march

On the question regarding Imran Khan's possible march and the role of the army, the President said: "Army has a constitutional role to play."

"I don't think that the army should play any unconstitutional role," he added.

He said as the president of the country, he was impartial, adding that his affiliation with the PTI was a thing of the past.

“The party is my past. It is a very good past,” he added.

On the refusal of both PTI leadership and the government to negotiate, President Alvi said that Imran Khan was deeply disappointed by the removal of his government and "especially the manner in which the government was removed and he decided not to sit in the assembly."

COAS COAS Bajwa Imran Khan President Arif Alvi PTI long march

Comments

1000 characters

President Alvi says 'not convinced' US conspired to remove Imran from power

MQM-P's Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh governor

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

Pakistan's economic growth to decline to 2% amid flash floods: SBP

JPMorgan CEO Dimon warns of recession in 6 to 9 months

Banking crisis breakthroughs win Nobel economics prize for Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

World Bank's Malpass, IMF's Georgieva see rising risks of global recession

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

Students protest in Swat after school bus attack

Read more stories