Minister warns of action against provincial govts supporting PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that those provincial governments supporting the possible Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march aimed at storming the capital city, would violate the Constitution and this will have consequences.

When he was asked after addressing an anti-human trafficking seminar organised jointly by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) whether the long march of the PTI will be stopped in the provinces or it would be allowed to reach the capital, he said that the provincial governments which will support the march which is meant to storm the capital of the country will violate the Constitution.

The minister said that the Constitution empowers the federal government in this regard and he will submit it to the cabinet and to the prime minister to use that powers.

However, to another question, he said that staging peaceful protest is the constitutional right of the PTI. They can stage protests at designated places such as F-9 Park or Parade Ground and the government will provide them security, he said. He also warned that strict action will be taken against them if they tried to move toward D-Chowk. We have prepared such a majoon (medicine) for them that when they will inhale its fumes, it will electrify them and they will run away to Bani Gala, he said.

To a query that Imran Khan has the support of the people who had supported him in the 2014 sit-in, the minister said that those who had supported the PTI sit-in 2014 are now feeling remorse. Khan is a foolish and a mad person with whom no one can hold talks or negotiations, he said.

Responding to a question about Toshakhana case against the PTI chief, he said that in Toshakhana case this “thief” (Khan) has been caught red-handed. Khan has committed an immoral act by selling gifts, he said.

“In the wake of this theft, whether a case is registered against him for this theft or not, whether any action is taken against him or not or disqualified or not, he will never escape the curse he has earned”, he said.

About blocking different entry and exit points of the Red Zone, he said that the security measures have been taken as our farmer brothers are coming to Islamabad. We want to provide a proper place for holding their protest as staging peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every citizen, he said.

He also said that government will facilitate farmers to stage their protest but they would not be allowed to move towards D-Chowk for registering their protest. He said that he has talked to the leadership of farmers and told them to hold their protest but not insist on moving toward D-Chowk.

The minister also rejected the notion that Khan was still the blue-eyed boy and said that even real parents would not put up with such a son or daughter. He said that Khan is an “ill-mannered” person and he teaches it to the whole nation. He (Khan) misled our young generation and divided the nation, he said.

Earlier, while addressing a high-level consultation workshop for National and Provincial Anti-Human Trafficking Committees organised by the UNODC and the FIA, he said that effective coordination among federal and provincial governments is mandatory to end human traffic in society. He expressed the government’s resolve that it is taking concrete measures to bring down the ratio of human trafficking to zero level.

He said that human trafficking will be ended through the effective implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP). Coordination of the international community is necessary for ending human trafficking, he said, adding that the FIA is working for ending of human trafficking.

Dr Jeremy Milsom, UNDOC country representative, said: “Curbing human trafficking and migrants smuggling requires a coordinated response at all levels. Realizing this fact, the government of Pakistan notified provincial and district-level TIP Coordination committees earlier this year. We, as UNODC, are very pleased with this action by Pakistan and commend the efforts. We hope that there would be great coordination and synergy amongst all the stakeholders and that the activities will be conducted in a coordinated matter at all levels including Federal, Provincial, and District levels.”

He further said that our approach needs to balance progressive and proactive law enforcement with activities that combat the market forces driving human trafficking and migrant smuggling in Pakistan.

Director General (DG) FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt said that we are improving our identification of potential victims and offering greater support to those who are victims of this abhorrent crime. Trafficking is a gross violation of a person’s basic rights and dignity and disproportionately affects the most vulnerable, especially women and children. We are working jointly with UNODC and the European Union to enhance support to the victims of trafficking and vulnerable smuggled migrants. Our NAP to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling is victim-centered and addresses the gaps related to it.

