AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 318 (0.77%)
KSE30 15,611 Increased By 133.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

  • Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to conduct due diligence of TOMCL
BR Web Desk Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 03:14pm
Follow us

Pakistani meat processor The Organic Meat Company Ltd. (TOMCL) announced on Wednesday that a Saudi investment company, which invests in agricultural commodities, has expressed its intention to acquire a 30% stake in TOMCL.

“We hereby inform you that the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), a Saudi Joint Stock Company owned by the Public Investment Fund, has conveyed an interest in acquiring up to 30% shareholding of the company,” said TOMCL in a filing released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company informed that SALIC has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), an audit firm, to conduct due diligence of TOMCL.

Pakistani company exports 'first ever' meat consignment to Jordan

The Pakistan meat exporter shared that the proposed investment is currently in a discussion phase and no binding arrangements of any kind have been agreed upon with SALIC.

“The proposed investment will be subject to inter alia an agreement on the commercial terms and conditions and obtaining all applicable internal and external approvals,” it added.

SALIC was established by Royal Decree in 2009 as a Saudi joint-stock company owned by the Public Investment Fund.

“Its doctrine stipulates that all its investment activities should be both inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in order to achieve a food security strategy by providing food products and stabilizing their prices. This is done through establishing subsidiary companies or through national, regional, and international partnerships,” states information available on its website.

Earlier in May, TOMCL was awarded contracts worth $1 million to export pet food to Europe and the US, becoming the first Pakistani firm to export pet food to these regions. The company has been awarded multi-million dollar contracts for the supply of its products to the Middle East.

As per TOMCL’s financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, the company saw its sales grow by 28% over the same period last year to reach Rs3,449 million.

PSX The Organic Meat Company Ltd TOMCL Acquisition Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company SALIC

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Five-fold increase in UN appeal: PM Shehbaz underscores need for global engagement

Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

Oil maintains most of recent gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Nikkei

25 dead after wedding bus falls into Indian gorge

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Read more stories