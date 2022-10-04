PARTLY FACETIOUS: The movie The Accountant…

“Oh dear, dear, me…”

“What?”

“The Accountant is back and…”

“Yes I did see the movie – Ben Affleck was the accountant for the mafia laundering their money and…”

“Oye! You playing naïve or stupid or just simply ill informed?”

“I don’t understand – the movie The Accountant…”

“What are you a politician! You reckon you say the same thing umpteen times till the electorate begins to believe…”

“Hey silly, The Accountant is a film starring Affleck and…”

“What if I find out you never saw the film, just saw the reviews and…”

“Ah so you are talking fake news?”

“No I am talking you being caught in an outright lie, what then?”

“I don’t get you.”

“Maryam Nawaz’s claim she had no property in Pakistan or abroad and daddy’s statement made on the floor of the house that if he had wealth then what business…”

“There is reason to be arrogant – daddy is the only three time prime minister of this country and she is his heir apparent…”

“But all our prime ministers became arrogant even if they didn’t start of as arrogant. And unluckily for us the number of living former prime ministers, what with caretakers and selections by the military dictators are probably the largest in the world and none did family planning – I mean all had more than two children and…”

“Done be facetious, arrogance as per a Persian proverb is habitual to the ignorant…”

“Leave the Persian be, they have enough problems, anyway I want to bring to the notice of Father and Daughter…”

“And the Holy Ghost is being roundly stepped upon by the Accountant, I mean which other prime minister would have tolerated an accountant announcing a decline in petrol price and not the prime minister?”

“Hey by The Holy Ghost I was not referring to the Prime Minister but the Accountant.”

“Oh OK…I don’t think the Big Three in the PML-N are aware that Pakistan is not the same-o same-o as in 2013. Today you lie it is caught on the airwaves and repeated on television and social media ad nauseum and….”

“Excuse me, but all political parties have issues and factoids are accumulating not monthly, or weekly but every hour…”

“True but the PML-N reckons the return of Nawaz Sharif will restore their political fortune and a stable economy will bring the neutrals back…”

“Hey, hey, hey…”

“I meant neutrals like me or shall I say the large number of swing or undecided voters not the diehard…”

“My question is why make it easy for The Khan by getting two of the least credible people in the party on the media…”

“An offspring and an offspring’s father in law beats a Captain any day!”

“Captain or Brother.”

“You are bad.”

