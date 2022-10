Mian Ahmed elected as APSEA chairman unopposed

KARACHI: Mian Muhammad Ahmed has been elected Chairman All Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association (APSEA) for the years 2022-23.

Jahangir Abdullah Rasheed and Dr Kh Muhammad Saqib were chosen unopposed to the positions of Vice Chairman (Southern Zone) and Vice Chairman (Northern Zone), respectively.

Mian Muhammad Ahmed, Jahangir Abdullah Rasheed, Shahid Ahmed, Mian M Jahangir Muggoo, Mian Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh were elected as Member Executive Committee.

