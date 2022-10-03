Galaxy Pharma Pvt. Ltd: A journey of a thousand steps

TEXT: Galaxy Pharma started its journey back in the year 2005 as a one-man army lead by myself, Mr. Khalil-ur-Rehman. With constant consistency and thrive to struggle, we started expanding throughout Pakistan.

Today, we have grown to be One of Pakistan’s Leading Pharmaceutical Company in the field of Gynecology and ranked amongst the top 50 Pharmaceutical companies of Pakistan with a distribution network spreading over 41 cities. Galaxy Pharma have the privilege to exist with product portfolios that stands out to be market leaders in their own particular categories.

The company grew its head count from 1 to about 350 personnel. It had not just risen vertically but made an impactful horizontal expansion as well via the establishment of divisions such as Galaxy IVF, Organs Life Sciences UAE and its subsidiary ORGANS PHARMA in Pakistan.

We have our network of Distribution offices in more than 41 cities of Pakistan with an effective head count of more than 300 field personnel who daily strive and work hard to serve humanity with the objective of providing quality medicine and services to the people of Pakistan.

Galaxy Pharma was founded when there were only 7 IVF centers in Pakistan which motivated me to initiate turnkey projects and hence as a result, today we have more than 27 IVF centers in Pakistan with increasing numbers each year. I strongly believe that my colleagues whether in the field or in the office will always keep my muscles and nerves toned up, because this is the real strength of the company which is truly the reason for its impeccable transformation and growth over the years.

Our vision is to remain #1 in Women’s health and soon to lead all the upcoming new segments like Cardiology, Urology, Orthopedics, Oncology & other segments of true importance. Galaxy Pharma is known for its broad network, in time services in Pakistan.

Our Mission is to provide quality services to doctors acquiring advancements in Pharmaceuticals and Health care fields. We have always looked up to adapt the continuous needs of the society and contribute to the wellness of the world.

Our responsibility is to continually review and improve our efforts to lessen our impact on the environment and nature. We believe in building up a workplace full of diversity and inclusion. We believe in conducting responsible business practices and uphold the highest ethical standards in every aspect from research and development to sales and marketing.

Galaxy Pharma has always emphasized on scientific knowledge and learning of each individual. Keeping this agenda in mind, we have not just marketed product but also have worker on building Health Care Professionals academia. Since 2011, we have been organizing seminars, symposiums, conventions & conferences to cater this objective. We have been engaging top notch KOL’s and international speakers to disseminate their valuable knowledge amongst their peers.

We strongly believe that delivering medical knowledge and solutions first hand is very important. We are passionate about transforming patients’ lives. Our aim is to discover and successfully market innovative products to prevent and cure diseases to ease the suffering as well enhancing the quality of life which is something every human deserves.

Being a global service provider and market leader in Obs & Gynae, we aim to see our organization flourish in other fields of health as well. Due to which, we have several key product launches ahead of this year.

Our vision of success is something which you can maintain when viewed on a larger scale. We immensely believe in leadership and team effort due to which a company goes a long way in reaching the goals. Galaxy group of companies have always centered around retaining employees providing them with opportunities and a safe environment where their career as well as creativity is nourished.

Khalil-ur-Rehman, CEO Galaxy Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

