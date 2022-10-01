AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna

Reuters Published October 1, 2022 Updated October 1, 2022 02:00pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

DUBAI: OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday. A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to.

OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries with allies such as Russia, is meeting against a backdrop of falling prices from multi-year highs hit in March and severe market volatility.

Sources have told Reuters talks on an oil output cut are focussing on a potential reduction of 500,000 barrels per day to 1 million bpd to support the market.

US oil may fall to $79.11

Earlier this week, a source familiar with Russian thinking said Moscow could suggest a cut of up to 1 million bpd, while an OPEC source put the likely figure closer to 500,000 bpd.

Talks are expected to continue ahead of the meeting.

OPEC+

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna

At first, Dar cuts fuel prices

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

China offers hope to developing world, says PM Shehbaz on Chinese National Day

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Musk previews Tesla's humanoid robot, but cautions it is not ready just yet

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

Cypher ‘missing’ from PMH, cabinet told

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

Read more stories