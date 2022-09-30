AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.68%)
US oil may fall to $79.11

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 11:30am
SINGAPORE: US oil may fall to $79.11 per barrel, as it has completed a bounce from the Sept. 26 low of $76.25.

The completion followed two failures of oil to break a falling trendline and a resistance at $82.75.

The intact trendline suggests a steady downtrend from $90.19.

The bounce adopted corrective mode, which increases the chance of the price to revisit the low of $76.25.

Oil up near $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

A break above $82.75, which looks unlikely, may lead to a gain to $84.37.

On the daily chart, a wave C from $104.46 looks incomplete.

It is expected to extend to $73.93. It makes a part of a bigger wave C from $123.68, which could eventually travel to $62.89.

The black spinning top on Thursday reflects a dissipation of the bullish momentum. Oil may resume its downtrend on Friday.

US oil

