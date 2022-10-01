AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Rejuvenated Hull surges into lead at LPGA Volunteers Classic

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2022 01:10pm
LOS ANGELES: Charley Hull maintained her blistering recent form to surge into a two-shot lead Friday at the halfway stage of the LPGA Tour’s Volunteers of America Classic.

English star Hull fired a seven-under-par 64 – the lowest round of the tournament so far – to move to 11 under after 36 holes at The Colony, Texas.

Teeing off on the back nine, Hull picked up three birdies before the turn and then added five more down the stretch to take the lead.

The 26-year-old is chasing her second LPGA Tour victory after her maiden win at the 2016 Tour Championship.

Friday’s 64 was Hull’s fifth straight round in the 60s. She finished tied for fifth at last week’s NW Arkansas Championship.

Hull credits her recent resurgence with her decision to take a two-week break from the tour after back-to-back missed cuts at the CP Women’s Open and Dana Open.

Scott to play Australian PGA Championship for first time in three years

Hull used that time to recharge and play golf with her friends.

“I played about four or five rounds of 36 holes when I was home,” Hull said.

“I’m just one of those people. I actually prefer playing golf at home with my mates than I do on tour.

“I feel like when I’m on the golf course now, I pretend I’m at home with my friends and be more relaxed. That’s what I’m doing and it seems to be working.”

Hull is two shots clear of Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul and China’s Lin Xiyu.

The 19-year-old Thitikul, seeking her second straight win after her victory in Arkansas last weekend, shot a four-under-par 67.

First round leader Lin meanwhile posted a 68.

Lindy Duncan of the United States is three off the lead on eight under after a bogey-free 65, one clear of Jessica Korda, Emily Pedersen and Moriya Jutanugarn, who are four off the lead on seven under.

