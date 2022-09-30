AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.68%)
Scott to play Australian PGA Championship for first time in three years

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 12:38pm
Former Masters champion Adam Scott will play the Australian PGA Championship for the first time since 2019, organisers said on Friday.

The tournament, which has a $2 million prize pool, will be held from Nov. 24-27 at Royal Queensland in Scott’s home state and is the opening event of the DP World Tour’s 2022-23 season.

“As a player it’s always an honour to come back and play before your home crowds,” said Scott, who won the tournament at New South Wales in 2009.

“For me, that’s especially so in Queensland, I also love playing on the magnificent courses of the Melbourne sandbelt, so I can’t wait to get back down there for both events and hopefully, get a win or two.

Gooch grabs LIV Golf Boston lead over newcomer Niemann

“I’m rapt to be coming back to play for the first time in three years,” added Scott, who won the 2013 Masters. Golfers from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, such as Cameron Smith, will be eligible to take part in the tournament.

The US PGA Tour has torn up the cards of LIV Series defectors and the DP World Tour has also threatened suspensions.

Both of Australia’s biggest events, the Australian Open and PGA Championship, are now co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour but officials have said LIV players will still be welcome to play.

Adam Scott Royal Queensland

