By-polls, LG election in Sindh: ECP rejects rumours of delay

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday retracted rumours of delay in by-elections and local government elections in Sindh.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the by-election in National Assembly constituencies of NA-237 and NA-239 will be held as per schedule on October 16 and the LG election in Karachi will be held on October 23.

The commission further said that the LG elections will be held in Hyderabad and other areas once the situation returns to normal, adding that the preparations for the elections are complete.