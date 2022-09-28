KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 67,197 tonnes of cargo comprising 46,686 tonnes of import cargo and 20,511 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 46,686 comprised of 16,577 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,834 tonnes of Lentils, 15,926 tonnes of Petcoke, 2,600 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 5,314 tonnes of Urea & 2,435 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export cargo of 20,511 tonnes comprised of 20,311 tonnes of containerized cargo & 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

-Nearly, 2824 containers comprising of 1254 containers import and 1570 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 264 of 20’s and 499 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 300 of 20’s and 473 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 162 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as 01 ships namely, Baltic Bridge has berth at Karachi Port.

Around o4 ships namely, Navios Jasmine, Safeen Pearl, MT Shalamar and Jag Pooja have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Calypso Gas and MSC Jasmine left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a containers ship ‘Maersk Brooklyn’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022