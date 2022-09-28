AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 67,197 tonnes of cargo comprising 46,686 tonnes of import cargo and 20,511 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 46,686 comprised of 16,577 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,834 tonnes of Lentils, 15,926 tonnes of Petcoke, 2,600 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 5,314 tonnes of Urea & 2,435 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export cargo of 20,511 tonnes comprised of 20,311 tonnes of containerized cargo & 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

-Nearly, 2824 containers comprising of 1254 containers import and 1570 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 264 of 20’s and 499 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 300 of 20’s and 473 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 162 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as 01 ships namely, Baltic Bridge has berth at Karachi Port.

Around o4 ships namely, Navios Jasmine, Safeen Pearl, MT Shalamar and Jag Pooja have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Calypso Gas and MSC Jasmine left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a containers ship ‘Maersk Brooklyn’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Indo-Pak ties

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

‘Economy in shambles’: Imran Khan takes a jibe at coalition partners

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Delay in legal team hiring: Only Rs7bn GIDC recovered so far, PAC told

Read more stories