Former president Asif Ali Zardari shifted to Karachi hospital amid health concerns

PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

A medical team, led by Zardari’s long-time associate Dr Asim Hussain, will examine the former president.

Initial reports indicate that the former president is being kept under observation and is currently being treated.

This is the second time that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital this year.