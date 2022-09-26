AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Imran Khan demands PM Shehbaz's resignation over audio-leak issue

  • Former premier says leaks show Shehbaz trying to lift the trade ban with India to facilitate family members
BR Web Desk Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 05:51pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan demanded Monday the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the issue of purported audio leaks which reveal the premier's discussions with his aides and other officials about different government and party matters, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a ceremony at the Government College University in Lahore, Imran said that the audio leaks exposed how the prime minister was trying to lift the ban on trade with India to facilitate his family members.

“The ruling government was planning to set up a grid station for a housing society by Maryam’s son-in-law and use taxpayer’s money to pay for the Rs700 million station,” he said.

“Now after this audio leak, if Shehbaz Sharif has any shame left, he should resign,” said the PTI chief.

Imran Khan claimed that more such leaks were coming, which would prove collusion between the government and Election Commission to disqualify him.

Commenting on the return of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, the PTI chief said that he fled Pakistan in the aircraft of then PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and is now returning to the country with the incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif despite ruining the country’s economy.

He said that the corrupt rulers were imposed on Pakistan again through a foreign-funded conspiracy.

Imran emphasised that corruption was Pakistan’s biggest issue, adding that the "ruling coalition was corrupt to the core."

“They are only concerned about their personal interests and the recent audio leak confirmed that they came to power for their personal gains and have no interest whatsoever in providing relief to the common populace which is suffering due to hyperinflation.”

The PTI chief concluded his speech by calling on the youth to join his real freedom movement.

