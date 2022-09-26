AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Sep 26, 2022
Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

APP Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:07am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Sunday tendered his resignation to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in a party meeting held in London.

Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar would replace Miftah as new finance minister. Ishaq’s nomination was put forth by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a meeting, held under the chair of PML-N supremo.

The meeting discussed threadbare the overall political and economic situation of the country. It was of the opinion that the incumbent government had to steer the country out of the economic crisis caused by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Dar to return on Monday

Miftah Ismail thanked Nawaz Sharif for reposing confidence on him. He said he served the country in last four months with best of his abilities.

Nawaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of Miftah for carrying out the responsibilities under the most difficult conditions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, and Ahad Cheema attended the meeting.

