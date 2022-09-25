Audio-leak proves Sharif family can ignore Kashmiris' struggle for vested interest: Imran Khan

Former premier and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s audio leak proves that they can ignore Kashmiris' struggle to illegally import machinery from India for financial gains, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a charged crowd in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Imran Khan said that Maryam wanted to illegally import machinery from India for his son-in-law’s factory.

"My government cut off all trade ties with India after they abolished Kashmiris' right to self-determination and violated the UN charter. But, this 'imported government' is trying hard to restore ties with India, and are ready to neglect the struggle of Kashmiri people for their gains," he added.

‘The current COAS should continue,’ insists Imran

The PTI chief said that the audio leak proves that their only purpose is to hoard money and nothing else. "60% of the cabinet is facing corruption charges, they have derailed the process of accountability by amending the NAB laws," he added.

The PTI Chief said that a criminal silence was seen when America carried out 400 drone attacks in our country and killed innocent people.

“The US forces killed our innocent people, but the rulers did not utter a word against them because they feared for their properties and illegal money stashed abroad,” Imran Khan said.

He said the country cannot overcome the crisis until the important government is in power, noting that both PPP and PML-N had given themselves an NRO and closed down corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion.

Govt to facilitate ‘peaceful’ protests, says Rana

Imran Khan reiterated that he would soon his supporters a call to steer the country out of the quagmire.

He said that Rana Sanaullah used massive teargas shells against PTI women and children on May 25 as his supporters were not fully prepared. He warned that the minister will not find a place to hide this time around.

He added that it is a disgrace to our people that our Prime Minister goes around the world begging for aid. No country can progress by begging for loans and not expanding its production and exports, he added.

“India and even Bangladesh have outperformed Pakistan in economic performance. These two families have destroyed Pakistan in their 30-year rule,” he added.