AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Indian shares fall nearly 2% on global growth worries

Reuters Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 02:52pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares fell about 2% on Monday in broadbased selling as investors shunned equities on renewed worries over global economic growth.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.8% to 17,019 as of 0503 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.6% to 57,178.77 The sterling slumped to a record low on Monday as investors piled in to dollars and out of almost everything else, spooked by the prospect of high interest rates and poor growth ahead.

The Indian rupee sank to a fresh record low on Monday at 81.575 against the US dollar.

Last week, the United States and half a dozen other countries raised interest rates.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is set to raise interest rates again this week with a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expecting a half a percentage point hike and some others expecting a smaller 35 basis point rise.

“The selling is basically driven by global cues, which remains weak. Market is already building in a 50 basis points hike from the RBI this week,” said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan.

“Earlier it was expected that the RBI will take a pause. However, given the firming up of food prices, market is now building another 35 basis point hike after this, which is affecting sentiment,” Dua said. Analysts also flagged that foreign investor selling might take the cushion off the markets.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 29 billion rupees ($355.57 million) worth Indian equities on Friday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Indian shares fall as banks, financials drag

The Nifty metals index fell 4.2%, auto index dropped 3.7%, while the energy and bank indexes were down 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively.

Nestle India was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index, rising 1.6%, while Hindalco Industries fell the most, with 6% drop. Shares of precision engineering company, Harsha Engineers jumped 47% on their debut in Mumbai markets.

Indian shares

