AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
AVN 76.39 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.74%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
EPCL 55.67 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
TREET 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 124.40 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.58%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,090 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 15,317 Increased By 90.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 40,896 Decreased By -31.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,361 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as banks, financials drag

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 10:45am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by banks and financials and mirroring their Asian peers, as global risk sentiment remained subdued amid renewed worries over economic growth.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.4% at 17,554.20 at 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.4% to 58,868.69.

Indian shares fall

The US Federal Reserve’s members’ projections for aggressive hikes and persistently high rates over the next year or so has unleashed another round of dollar buying that put other assets on the run.

The Nifty bank index was down 0.8%, while the finance index dropped 0.9%.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall as banks, financials drag

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

Read more stories