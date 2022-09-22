AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.34%)
China’s position on Ukraine to stay ‘objective’ and ‘fair’: Wang Yi

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 11:58am
BEIJING: China’s position on Ukraine will continue to be “objective” and “fair”, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

China hopes that all parties will not give up on their dialogue efforts, a Chinese foreign ministry statement on Thursday cited Wang as saying.

China calls for ‘ceasefire through dialogue’ following Putin address on Ukraine

Moscow plans to conscript some 300,000 troops in an apparent escalation of its attack on Ukraine in a war that has left thousands dead, displaced millions and reduced towns to rubble.

