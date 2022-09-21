AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China calls for 'ceasefire through dialogue' following Putin address on Ukraine

AFP Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 06:10pm
Follow us

BEIJING: China called Wednesday for a "ceasefire through dialogue and consultation" following Russian President Vladimir Putin's address on Ukraine, in which he announced a partial military mobilisation.

"We call on the relevant parties to realise a ceasefire through dialogue and consultation, and find a solution that accommodates the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing.

Putin announced the mobilisation earlier Wednesday and vowed to use "all available means" to protect Russian territory, after Moscow-held regions of Ukraine announced annexation referendums.

China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years as part of what they call a "no-limits" relationship that acts as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.

Putin’s military call up sparks rush to buy flights out

Last week Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Uzbekistan for a regional summit and rallied Asian leaders behind a new "international order" challenging Western influence.

On Wednesday, Wang said China maintains "that the sovereign and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be abided by, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of crises should be supported.

"China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation, and is willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation."

China Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine and Russia

Comments

1000 characters

China calls for 'ceasefire through dialogue' following Putin address on Ukraine

ADB forecasts Pakistan's GDP growth to slow down to 3.5% in FY23

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

PM Shehbaz asks baby food producers to increase output for flood affectees

Most Gulf bourses retreat as Russia threats add to Fed jitters

Shaukat Tarin fails to appear before FIA, agency summons him again

Pakistan needs massive investment to become climate resilient, FM tells US institution

Pakistan flood victims hit by disease outbreak amid stagnant water

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Oil prices surge as Putin mobilises more troops

Read more stories