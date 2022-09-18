AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

LCCI chief gives certificates to ‘Golden Jubilee members’

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:42am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday organized a ceremony to recognize the services of its Golden Jubilee members, who have been associated with the premier chamber for 50 years or more.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, along with Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Haris Ateeq, gave the Golden Jubilee certificates to the members. The Golden Jubilee members shared their wisdom, experience and suggestions with the participants, which comprised of a mix of LCCI former office-bearers, executive committee members and senior members. The event was also attended by 40 senior LCCI members.

The members expressed their gratification towards the LCCI and how they felt that the chamber had supported their businesses through unmatched services.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said: “I have attended so many events but none like this ceremony. Today, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has become a premier chamber of the country because of the legacy of the members.”

The chamber, he added, will continue to serve as a bridge between the government and the private sector.

The LCCI members companies, who have completed 50 years or more are included: Chenab Textile Mills, Ferozsons Ltd, Jamal-ud-Din Sons & Co, Longman Mills, Mitchells Fruit Farm Ltd, P.D.H Pharmaceuticals, Service Industries Ltd, Service Sales Corporation, Syed Bhais, The Thal Industries Corporation, Warsak Engineering Corporation, Mirza Book Agency, Khawaja Nasir-ud-Din and Sons, H Sardar Ali Akhtar Ali, Service Industries Textiles, Reko Pharmacal, Latif Brothers, Lahore Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Works, MCB Bank, Neage Cables, Bombay Zari Factory, Sardar Industries, Central Scientific Co, The Universal Industries, Cresent Printing Press, Ittehad Chemicals, Cresent Jute Products, Millat Tractors, Benz Industries, Limited, The Science Emporium, Dodhys Agencies, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Pervaiz Commercial Trading Co, Teejay Corporation, Sayyed Engineers, Monnoo Industries, Champion Paints Industries, Q Son, P.D.H Laboratories and Siza International.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LCCI business community Mian Nauman Kabir Golden Jubilee members

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI chief gives certificates to ‘Golden Jubilee members’

Discos’ consumers to get relief: CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa/unit positive adjustment in Aug FCA

Decision of Mohtasib: President rejects SNGPL representation

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

PM to visit China in first week of Nov, says minister

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

PTI chief to give protest call within two weeks: Fawad

PM to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Complaints against corrupt taxmen: FBR issues SOP

Global, economic transformation: PM’s message has conveyed vision for SCO strategic direction: FO

SCO final statement stresses need for all sides’ commitment to JCPOA

Read more stories