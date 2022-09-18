LCCI chief gives certificates to ‘Golden Jubilee members’

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday organized a ceremony to recognize the services of its Golden Jubilee members, who have been associated with the premier chamber for 50 years or more.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, along with Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Haris Ateeq, gave the Golden Jubilee certificates to the members. The Golden Jubilee members shared their wisdom, experience and suggestions with the participants, which comprised of a mix of LCCI former office-bearers, executive committee members and senior members. The event was also attended by 40 senior LCCI members.

The members expressed their gratification towards the LCCI and how they felt that the chamber had supported their businesses through unmatched services.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said: “I have attended so many events but none like this ceremony. Today, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has become a premier chamber of the country because of the legacy of the members.”

The chamber, he added, will continue to serve as a bridge between the government and the private sector.

The LCCI members companies, who have completed 50 years or more are included: Chenab Textile Mills, Ferozsons Ltd, Jamal-ud-Din Sons & Co, Longman Mills, Mitchells Fruit Farm Ltd, P.D.H Pharmaceuticals, Service Industries Ltd, Service Sales Corporation, Syed Bhais, The Thal Industries Corporation, Warsak Engineering Corporation, Mirza Book Agency, Khawaja Nasir-ud-Din and Sons, H Sardar Ali Akhtar Ali, Service Industries Textiles, Reko Pharmacal, Latif Brothers, Lahore Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Works, MCB Bank, Neage Cables, Bombay Zari Factory, Sardar Industries, Central Scientific Co, The Universal Industries, Cresent Printing Press, Ittehad Chemicals, Cresent Jute Products, Millat Tractors, Benz Industries, Limited, The Science Emporium, Dodhys Agencies, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Pervaiz Commercial Trading Co, Teejay Corporation, Sayyed Engineers, Monnoo Industries, Champion Paints Industries, Q Son, P.D.H Laboratories and Siza International.

