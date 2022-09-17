AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Women police station in Gujranwala on the cards: IGP

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
Follow us

LAHORE: To give maximum representation to the women police officers in field, the Punjab police are planning to establish a women police station in Gujranwala.

“Women are being appointed as SHOs in police stations of big cities including Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan, while the establishment of a women police station in Gujranwala is also on the cards,” disclosed Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar while speaking to a seven-member delegation of the United State Institute of Peace (USIP) at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday.

The delegation included Executive Director Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights Shafiq Chaudhry, Country Director USIP Adnan Rafiq and Program Manager Komal Dilshad among others. In the meeting, the establishment of the Women Police Council, its mobilization, aims and objectives and other professional maters were discussed.

IGP said that female officers were an important part of the police force which is why they were being given equal opportunities for leadership representation including departmental promotion and posting on important seats. Recently, he added, it was decided to include two senior women police officers as members in the Punjab Police’s Executive Board and the aim of this initiative was to provide adequate representation in the Executive Board as well as benefit from the opinions of women officers in departmental decision-makings. He said that women officers are being given commanding roles in field postings in all major cities of the province. “Women officers can play an exemplary role in convenience of women citizens and solving problems, therefore more and more lady officers and personnel are being made a part of the police force,” he added.

Meanwhile, the delegation members gave IG Punjab a detailed briefing about the aims and objectives of the Women Police Council and the future plan of action.

DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Headquarters Rai Babar and DIG Training Kamran Adil were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, consultations were held regarding the future plan of the Women Police Council and other details including making it more active. Women members from other districts participated in the meeting via a video-link and expressed their views.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Gujranwala IGP police station Women police USIP

Comments

1000 characters

Women police station in Gujranwala on the cards: IGP

Post-flood challenges: Govt won’t opt for debt rescheduling or moratorium: MoEA

RLNG power plants: sell-off process hits a snag

Climate-fuelled hunger more than doubles in worst-hit countries: report

KPT has paid over Rs230m municipal tax: Wahab

Shehbaz, Xi discuss CPEC, regional situation

Pakistan, Kazakhstan for early finalisation of bilateral TTA

PM urges SCO to make Pakistan-specific climate action plans

SCO bloc agrees to expand trade in national currencies

Allowing IPPs to buy fuel from ‘any OMC’ irks PSO

Jul 1-Sept 2 govt borrowing rises 21pc to Rs58bn YoY

Read more stories