Women police station in Gujranwala on the cards: IGP

LAHORE: To give maximum representation to the women police officers in field, the Punjab police are planning to establish a women police station in Gujranwala.

“Women are being appointed as SHOs in police stations of big cities including Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan, while the establishment of a women police station in Gujranwala is also on the cards,” disclosed Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar while speaking to a seven-member delegation of the United State Institute of Peace (USIP) at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday.

The delegation included Executive Director Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights Shafiq Chaudhry, Country Director USIP Adnan Rafiq and Program Manager Komal Dilshad among others. In the meeting, the establishment of the Women Police Council, its mobilization, aims and objectives and other professional maters were discussed.

IGP said that female officers were an important part of the police force which is why they were being given equal opportunities for leadership representation including departmental promotion and posting on important seats. Recently, he added, it was decided to include two senior women police officers as members in the Punjab Police’s Executive Board and the aim of this initiative was to provide adequate representation in the Executive Board as well as benefit from the opinions of women officers in departmental decision-makings. He said that women officers are being given commanding roles in field postings in all major cities of the province. “Women officers can play an exemplary role in convenience of women citizens and solving problems, therefore more and more lady officers and personnel are being made a part of the police force,” he added.

Meanwhile, the delegation members gave IG Punjab a detailed briefing about the aims and objectives of the Women Police Council and the future plan of action.

DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Headquarters Rai Babar and DIG Training Kamran Adil were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, consultations were held regarding the future plan of the Women Police Council and other details including making it more active. Women members from other districts participated in the meeting via a video-link and expressed their views.

